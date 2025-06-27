15 of the best school uniform shops for September 2025 in Blackpool and the Fylde coast

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 27th Jun 2025, 19:31 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 19:41 BST

Parents across the UK will be getting ready for the summer holidays and turning their thoughts to getting their little ones ready for the new term in September.

So we’ve been looking out for the best uniform shops in Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

There are plenty of shops, both chain and independent, that offer school uniforms and parents can expect a wide variety of clothing items at great value prices.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best places to buy school uniforms and school shoes are and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 15 of the best school uniform shops as voted by you for September 2025:

1. Bispham Clothing

7 All Hallows Rd, Blackpool FY2 0AS | 4.4 out of 5 (99 Google Reviews) | Google

2. Top Marque Uniforms

7A Park Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QX | 4.8 out of 5 (26 Google Reviews) | Google

3. Ragamuffin

1a Westcliffe Dr, Blackpool FY3 7DZ | 4.8 out of 5 (53 Google Reviews) | Google

4. Marks & Spencer

Church Street London Road 709, Blackpool FY1 1HT | Google

5. Bang Bang School Uniform

34 Poulton St, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2AH | 4.3 out of 5 (211 Google Reviews) | Google

6. Uniform & Leisurewear

66 Church St, Garstang, Preston PR3 1YA | 4.4 out of 5 (26 Google Reviews) | Google

