So we’ve been looking out for the best uniform shops in Blackpool and the Fylde coast.

There are plenty of shops, both chain and independent, that offer school uniforms and parents can expect a wide variety of clothing items at great value prices.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best places to buy school uniforms and school shoes are and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 15 of the best school uniform shops as voted by you for September 2025:

1 . Bispham Clothing 7 All Hallows Rd, Blackpool FY2 0AS | 4.4 out of 5 (99 Google Reviews) | Google Photo Sales

2 . Top Marque Uniforms 7A Park Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QX | 4.8 out of 5 (26 Google Reviews) | Google Photo Sales

3 . Ragamuffin 1a Westcliffe Dr, Blackpool FY3 7DZ | 4.8 out of 5 (53 Google Reviews) | Google Photo Sales

4 . Marks & Spencer Church Street London Road 709, Blackpool FY1 1HT | Google Photo Sales

5 . Bang Bang School Uniform 34 Poulton St, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2AH | 4.3 out of 5 (211 Google Reviews) | Google Photo Sales