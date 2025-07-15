15 fabulous photos from Armfield Academy's 2025 prom

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Next up in our prom coverage we turn to the fabulous lot at Armfield Academy in Blackpool.

Armfield Academy held their 2025 prom at Blackpool Football Club’s Bloomfield Road Stadium on Thursday, June 26.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It was an excellent celebration for our amazing students who have worked so hard over the last 5 years!”

Take a look at 15 photos from the celebratory night below...

Do you want to feature in a 2025 prom gallery? Email your photos to [email protected] and include your school, the names of the people in the photo, and the date/location of the prom

