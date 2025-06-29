15 Lancashire secondary schools with the best GCSE English and maths results

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Jun 2025, 14:06 BST

As GCSEs have come to an end for 2025, take a look below at the 15 secondary schools in Lancashire that had the highest GCSE English and maths results last year.

The Department for Education (DfE) has published its performance data for the county’s school’s according to the percentage of pupils attaining a grade 5 (old high grade C) or above in their English and maths GCSEs.

Whilst Progress 8 remains the main performance benchmark on which secondary schools are judged, how pupils perform in the core subjects of maths and English is still seen as pivotal to their future life-chances.

It’s why the DfE still publish a raw percentage performance for these two subjects, which are also given a double weighting when calculating each school’s Progress 8 score.

The main percentage on which schools are ranked is determined by the proportion of pupils achieving a grade 5 (strong pass) in maths and English, although a percentage figure is also published for pupils achieving a grade 4 (standard pass/low old grade C) in the two core subjects.

Take a look below at the best Lancashire schools based on maths and English GCSE results in 2024.

You can also see the 15 secondary schools with lowest English & maths results last year here.

The Lancashire secondary schools with the best GCSE English and maths results

1. Best Lancashire schools based on maths & English GCSE

The Lancashire secondary schools with the best GCSE English and maths results | Google Maps

64.3 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024

2. Hutton Church of England Grammar School (no. 15)

64.3 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 | Google Maps

64.4 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024

3. All Hallows Catholic High School (no. 14)

64.4 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 | Google Maps

65.8 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024

4. Holy Cross Catholic High School (no. 13)

65.8 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 | Google Maps

67.8 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024

5. Broughton High School (no. 12)

67.8 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 | Google

70.2 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024

6. Highfield Leadership Academy (no. 11)

70.2 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 | Google Maps

