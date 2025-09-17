15 bars & clubs every University of Lancaster & University of Lancashire fresher should try

Thousands of freshers are set to descend on Lancashire in the coming weeks and we’ve put together this special guide for their inevitable nights out!

Next week it is the University of Lancashire’s Freshers Week, followed by Lancaster University’s Fresher Week the week after.

At both universities, freshers will be busy getting to know their fellow students and their new homes.

A great way to combine those two things together is to go on a good old fashioned night out so we’ve scoured online reviews to find the best bars and clubs for freshers to try out.

Below we have featured some of the best rated venues from our two major student cities - Preston and Lancaster - as well as a few stand-out venues from Blackpool for those fancying a night away!

Take a look at 15 bars and clubs every Lancashire fresher should try

1. Lancashire bars and clubs

Take a look at 15 bars and clubs every Lancashire fresher should try | Various

A Preston bar. Rated 4.9 stars on TripAdvisor.

2. Baker Street

A Preston bar. Rated 4.9 stars on TripAdvisor. | Google Maps

Preston bar & restaurant. Rated 4.9 stars on Tripadvisor.

3. All Hopes No Promises

Preston bar & restaurant. Rated 4.9 stars on Tripadvisor. | National World

A Blackpool gay bar. Rated 4.8 stars on TripAdvisor

4. The Flying Handbag

A Blackpool gay bar. Rated 4.8 stars on TripAdvisor | Google

A Blackpool bar & music venue. Rated 4.8 stars on TripAdvisor.

5. Bootleg Social

A Blackpool bar & music venue. Rated 4.8 stars on TripAdvisor. | Google

A Lancaster bar & restaurant. Rated 4.6 stars on TripAdvisor.

6. Cappuvino Bar and Restaurant

A Lancaster bar & restaurant. Rated 4.6 stars on TripAdvisor. | Cappuvino Bar and Restaurant

