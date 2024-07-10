13 pictures of Kirkham Grammar School's Year 11 prom held at Bartle Hall in Preston

The KGS Fifth Year Party was held on Wednesday, June 19 at Bartle Hall in Preston.
A school spokerson said: “We had people arriving in tuk-tuks, tractors, vintage cars, and supercars, parents waited to greet their children and were even invited to join them for their first 'drink'!”
Take a look at thirteen pictures from the celebratory day below.
You can also see the gallery from the KGS Sixth Form Party here.
1. Kirkham Grammar's Year 11 prom
Take a look at a selection of photos from the Year 11 prom | submit
2. Kirkham Grammar's Year 11 prom
A full group photo | submit
3. Kirkham Grammar's Year 11 prom
Lovely ladies pose for a group photo | submir
4. Kirkham Grammar's Year 11 prom
A group of lads arrive in a tractor! | submit
5. Kirkham Grammar's Year 11 prom
A trio of well-dressed prom goers | submit
6. Kirkham Grammar's Year 11 prom
Very smart gentlemen! | submit
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.