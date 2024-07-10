13 pictures of Kirkham Grammar School's Year 11 prom held at Bartle Hall in Preston

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Jul 2024, 11:03 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2024, 11:18 BST

Next up in our prom coverage, we take a look at the wonderful pictures from Kirkham Grammar School’s Year 11 2024 prom.

The KGS Fifth Year Party was held on Wednesday, June 19 at Bartle Hall in Preston.

A school spokerson said: “We had people arriving in tuk-tuks, tractors, vintage cars, and supercars, parents waited to greet their children and were even invited to join them for their first 'drink'!”

Take a look at thirteen pictures from the celebratory day below.

You can also see the gallery from the KGS Sixth Form Party here.

Take a look at a selection of photos from the Year 11 prom

1. Kirkham Grammar's Year 11 prom

Take a look at a selection of photos from the Year 11 prom | submit

A full group photo

2. Kirkham Grammar's Year 11 prom

A full group photo | submit

Lovely ladies pose for a group photo

3. Kirkham Grammar's Year 11 prom

Lovely ladies pose for a group photo | submir

A group of lads arrive in a tractor!

4. Kirkham Grammar's Year 11 prom

A group of lads arrive in a tractor! | submit

A trio of well-dressed prom goers

5. Kirkham Grammar's Year 11 prom

A trio of well-dressed prom goers | submit

Very smart gentlemen!

6. Kirkham Grammar's Year 11 prom

Very smart gentlemen! | submit

