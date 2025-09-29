6 . St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Great Eccleston)

Report published Sept 15 following an inspection on July 1. Deemed to have maintained good standards. Highlights: inclusive, close-knit school; pupil's behave & achieve well; extra-curricular opportunities; great emphasis placed on helping pupils prepare for life beyond the academic. Improvements needed: ensure the curriculum sets out the precise knowledge that pupils should learn and when; addressing of errors. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps