Between September and July, 13 schools and nurseries across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast received new Ofsted reports.
Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received new reports recently, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
Take a look at 13 new Ofsted ratings handed out to schools, nurseries & colleges from across the Fylde Coast | Google Maps
2. Wrea Green Pre-School Nursery (Wre Green)
Report published Sept 25 following an inspection on Sept 2. Classed as good. Highlights: nurturing and inclusive environment;carefully sequenced and engaging curriculum; children's behaviour is good. Improvements needed: consistently include quieter children during group times. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
3. Tower Learning Centre Independent School (Blackpool)
Report published Sept 24 following an inspection on July 8-19. Classed as good. Highlights: provides strong support for SEND pupils; pupil's behave & achieve well; school prioritises pupils’ wider development. Improvements needed: opportunities for pupils to practise their writing; opportunities to develop pupil appreciation ofdifferent authors across different subjects . Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
4. Teepee Childcare Links Road (Blackpool)
Report published Sept 23 following an inspection on August 15. Classed as requires improvement. Highlights: children are happy and content; varied curriculum. Improvements needed: strengthen how staff support children's independence; build on ways to help children to understand about diversity; strengthen the arrangements for staff supervision. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps
5. Springfield House School (Pilling)
Report published Sept 17 following an inspection on July 1-3. Classed as good overall. Highlights: pupils leave the school well prepared for their future learning; pupils behave exceptionally well; broad and balanced curriculum. Improvements needed: checks on pupils’ understanding; ensure tasks help pupil to secure important knowledge. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
6. St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Great Eccleston)
Report published Sept 15 following an inspection on July 1. Deemed to have maintained good standards. Highlights: inclusive, close-knit school; pupil's behave & achieve well; extra-curricular opportunities; great emphasis placed on helping pupils prepare for life beyond the academic. Improvements needed: ensure the curriculum sets out the precise knowledge that pupils should learn and when; addressing of errors. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps