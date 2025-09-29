13 new Ofsted ratings handed out to schools, nurseries & colleges from across the Fylde Coast

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 15:14 BST

Take a look at what Ofsted made of our schools and nurseries in its latest round of inspections...

Between September and July, 13 schools and nurseries across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast received new Ofsted reports.

Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received new reports recently, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

Take a look at 13 new Ofsted ratings handed out to schools, nurseries & colleges from across the Fylde Coast

1. Fylde Coast Ofsted

Take a look at 13 new Ofsted ratings handed out to schools, nurseries & colleges from across the Fylde Coast

Report published Sept 25 following an inspection on Sept 2. Classed as good. Highlights: nurturing and inclusive environment;carefully sequenced and engaging curriculum; children's behaviour is good. Improvements needed: consistently include quieter children during group times. Previous inspection: Good.

2. Wrea Green Pre-School Nursery (Wre Green)

Report published Sept 25 following an inspection on Sept 2. Classed as good. Highlights: nurturing and inclusive environment;carefully sequenced and engaging curriculum; children's behaviour is good. Improvements needed: consistently include quieter children during group times. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Report published Sept 24 following an inspection on July 8-19. Classed as good. Highlights: provides strong support for SEND pupils; pupil's behave & achieve well; school prioritises pupils’ wider development. Improvements needed: opportunities for pupils to practise their writing; opportunities to develop pupil appreciation ofdifferent authors across different subjects . Previous inspection: Good.

3. Tower Learning Centre Independent School (Blackpool)

Report published Sept 24 following an inspection on July 8-19. Classed as good. Highlights: provides strong support for SEND pupils; pupil's behave & achieve well; school prioritises pupils’ wider development. Improvements needed: opportunities for pupils to practise their writing; opportunities to develop pupil appreciation ofdifferent authors across different subjects . Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Report published Sept 23 following an inspection on August 15. Classed as requires improvement. Highlights: children are happy and content; varied curriculum. Improvements needed: strengthen how staff support children's independence; build on ways to help children to understand about diversity; strengthen the arrangements for staff supervision. Previous inspection: N/A.

4. Teepee Childcare Links Road (Blackpool)

Report published Sept 23 following an inspection on August 15. Classed as requires improvement. Highlights: children are happy and content; varied curriculum. Improvements needed: strengthen how staff support children's independence; build on ways to help children to understand about diversity; strengthen the arrangements for staff supervision. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps

Report published Sept 17 following an inspection on July 1-3. Classed as good overall. Highlights: pupils leave the school well prepared for their future learning; pupils behave exceptionally well; broad and balanced curriculum. Improvements needed: checks on pupils’ understanding; ensure tasks help pupil to secure important knowledge. Previous inspection: Good.

5. Springfield House School (Pilling)

Report published Sept 17 following an inspection on July 1-3. Classed as good overall. Highlights: pupils leave the school well prepared for their future learning; pupils behave exceptionally well; broad and balanced curriculum. Improvements needed: checks on pupils’ understanding; ensure tasks help pupil to secure important knowledge. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

Report published Sept 15 following an inspection on July 1. Deemed to have maintained good standards. Highlights: inclusive, close-knit school; pupil's behave & achieve well; extra-curricular opportunities; great emphasis placed on helping pupils prepare for life beyond the academic. Improvements needed: ensure the curriculum sets out the precise knowledge that pupils should learn and when; addressing of errors. Previous inspection: Good.

6. St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Great Eccleston)

Report published Sept 15 following an inspection on July 1. Deemed to have maintained good standards. Highlights: inclusive, close-knit school; pupil's behave & achieve well; extra-curricular opportunities; great emphasis placed on helping pupils prepare for life beyond the academic. Improvements needed: ensure the curriculum sets out the precise knowledge that pupils should learn and when; addressing of errors. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps

