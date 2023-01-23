10 pictures as pupils take first look inside development set to take Lytham St Annes High School into a new era

A small number of pupils have been given a sneak peek inside the new development currently in progress at Lytham St Annes High School.

The school, the biggest in Fylde in more than 15,000 pupils, is one of the first in the country to have its estate modernised under the Government’s School Building programme.

New buildings, which will eventually replace those currently in use, have been taking shape over the past few months and Lytham St Annes High School pupils will move into the new development next month.

While the site will not be fully complete until September, that move will mark the end of the main school building, some of which dates back to its origins as Ansdell Secondary Modern School in 1955, and ex-pupils are being given a last chance to look inside he old building on Saturday, January 28 between 11.30am and 2pm.

Developers Wade opened up the new structure in advance to pupils in Years 9 and 10 who that are studying engineering. As well as having a tour of the site, they did multiple activities with subcontractors in the office, including learning how to wire a lightbulb, building a bridge with Lego-like equipment, learning how to work with plaster and learning about the cladding that is beingused on the build.

