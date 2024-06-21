Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Heaton has announced a UK tour in support of his new album, “A Mighty Several.”

The Housemartins and The Beautiful South singer is set to perform next week at Glastonbury before touring Leeds, Glasgow and London among tour locations

The Zutons are set to support Paul Heaton across his UK tour dates.

Here are the full dates of his UK album tour, how to get tickets and a look at the tracklisting for his new album.

Considered one of the UK’s foremost blue-eyed soul singers, Paul Heaton is set to tour the UK later this year in support of his new album.

“The Mighty Several,” due for release on July 11 2024, is produced by legendary producer Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds and recorded at Blueprint Studios in Salford, with Paul and his band joined on the album by special guest singers including Heaton’s regular live vocalist Rianne Downey as well as Yvonne Shelton and Danny Muldoon.

Not content though with probably showcasing some of his new album material when he performs at Glastonbury Festival 2024 next week, The Housemartins and The Beautiful South frontman will be touring across the United Kingdom from November in support of his latest record.

So where is Paul Heaton touring after his Glastonbury set, when are tickets on sale and what format is his new album being released on - apart from digitally?

Where is Paul Heton touring in the United Kingdom?

Paul Heaton has announced a UK album tour for late 2024 in support of his new record, "The Mighty Several," due for release on October 11 2024 (Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Paul Heaton’s album tour is set to tour the following locations on the following dates:

November 29 2024: Bridlington Spa

November 30 2024: First Direct Arena, Leeds

December 1 2024: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

December 3 2024: Brighton Centre, Brighton

December 4 2024: Civic Halls, Wolverhampton

December 6 2024: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

December 7 2024: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

December 9 2024: O2 City Hall, Newcastle

December 10 2024: Eventim Apollo, London

When and where can I get tickets to see Paul Heaton on his UK tour?

Presale access

Presale access for tickets to see Paul Heaton on his UK album tour takes place from from 9:30am on Wednesday 26th June, with those who order “The Mighty Several” through the musician’s website eligible for the ballot (presale access does not guarantee tickets).

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for Paul Heaton’s UK album tour go on sale from 9:30am on June 28 2024 through Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours and Paul Heaton’s website.

What is the tracklisting for Paul Heaton’s forthcoming album, “The Mighty Several?”

Twelve songs, including his most recent single “Fish ‘N’ Chip Supper,” are set to feature on Paul Heaton’s forthcoming album, set to be released digitally, on CD, cassette tape and vinyl.

Both the CD and the vinyl formats are already available to pre-order through the musician’s website and also through HMV in the United Kingdom.

National Treasure Quicksand After The Sugar Rush Fish ‘N’ Chip Supper H Into Hurt Silly Me Small Boats Just Another Family Pull Up A Seat The Blues Came In Couldn’t Get Dead Walk On, Slow Down