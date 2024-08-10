Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“We’ve done it like a proper rock and roll band. We’re not an industry plant and we haven’t got any rich celebrity parents helping us out.”

Musicians often have a degree of confidence about them, it is in many ways a necessity for an often brutal industry. A man who is fully confident in the work of his band is Bilk lead singer Sol Abrahams.

From Chelmsford, Essex, the band are riding high and have sights firmly set on the release of their new album. ‘Essex, Drugs And Rock And Roll ’ comes out on January 24 2025, and they’re out on a UK tour in the autumn no doubt giving fans a taste of what is to come.

Fresh from their set at Boardmasters’ Land of Saints stage, front man Sol Abraham spoke passionately and enthusiastically about where Bilk find themselves in summer 2024.

A good crowd joined Bilk for their set, as Sol reflected saying: “The set went well, we enjoyed ourselves playing some old stuff and some new stuff. The crowd seemed to love it too, they moved about a lot which was great. We didn’t expect to have that many people, which was great too.”

A first experience of the Cornish festival had gone down well- but the band were far from done even if their set was.

Bilk's Sol Abraham

“Boardmasters is pretty cool. It’s got a varied line-up, I don’t like these festivals where it’s just one genre, I like being able to watch a Grime MC one minute and then a band the next.

“We were on the same stage as Professor Green and we were playing band music, so that’s great. It’s a great festival and I’ve got my Tequila Lemonade so I’m loving it.”

The hometown scene isn’t the best at the moment according to Sol, but he did give a shoutout to another music graduate of Essex.

[The scene is] “Rubbish. There’s nothing going on there at the moment apart from us. We had Rat Boy come out of Essex a few years ago and props to him as he was one of the people who inspired me, it was great hearing an Essex accent in his voice.

“The thing is when you’re doing music and you're from Essex you’re always going to be a bit of an underdog. There’s nothing really coming out of it, but elsewhere like in London and Manchester you’ve got a buzzing scene. There’s one venue in Essex that actually has bands playing, so that gives you an idea of what it’s like there.”

It’s been a big effort for Bilk to get where they are now, and Sol pointed out the role his Dad played in getting them heard.

“When we first started out, it was just my dad who is our manager going around pubs in London trying to get us gigs. We slogged it at first, playing to a man and his dog, but we’ve done it like a proper rock and roll band.

“We’re not an industry plant and we haven’t got any rich celebrity parents helping us out. We’re going to go further as well, because the new album we’re about to release is f***** banging. We’ve got the UK and Europe tour and we want to get into America and Japan soon”

The band’s new album was named in a sort of Eureka moment whilst the quartet were away- and Sol wanted the name for more than just merch.

Bilk on stage

“Luke our bassist ‘how about Essex, Drugs And Rock And Roll’ for a T-shirt design. Then we went- how about that for an album name? It was a lightbulb moment for us.

“Our last album was great and it was things we loved playing and our fans love. This album though it feels like we’re really pushing the boat out. It’s a bit more rock and roll and the lyrics are that bit more edgy and out there. If you like it, great, if you don’t- f*** you.”

Sol loves and is a firm believer in what the band are doing, and this passion shone through his words.

“I believe it’s the best album in band music at the moment, and I say that with every single piece of confidence in my body. I don’t have a bias, I’m very critical in my song writing, so I only like to put out good music. Also I’m a proper music fan, I know what I like when I hear our music. Other people may disagree with me, but that’s just music at the end of the day.”

“I don’t care what people think about us, we get hate all the time. I get abused on the street by people in cars, for whatever reason. When there’s actual people in the world like this far-right lot who deserve the abuse, and I’m just walking along in a leather jacket and shades. We’re used to getting this, but we also all believe in what we are doing.”

Sol wants to see people love themselves more, and his words had added poignancy given recent events across the country.

“We’re living in a society where people have been brainwashed into thinking they should hate themselves rather than love themselves. They try to make you feel ugly to sell products, but I’m going to believe in myself to not only live my best life, but also as a big f*** you to those who don’t like it.”