This weekend, Comic Con returned to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, welcoming comic book fans, movie buffs, artists and gamers from all over the county.
Taking place on Saturday and Sunday, new attractions this year included a ‘Back To The Future’ Delorian, a £150 cosplay competition, a selection of retro video game consoles, replica film sets, and workshops with artists Sonia Leong and ‘Beano’ cartoonist Lew Stringer.
Take a look at some of the pictures below:
1. Comic Con at Blackpool Winter Gardens. Riley Whittaker Jenkins.
Riley Whittaker Jenkins with Spiderman and Batman.
Photo: Martin Bostock Photography
2. Comic Con at Blackpool Winter Gardens.
Chri Pritchard as Freddy Krueger.
Photo: Martin Bostock Photography
3. Comic Con at Blackpool Winter Gardens.
The Undertaker with his number one fan Dylan Greenwood.
Photo: Martin Bostock Photography
4. Comic Con at Blackpool Winter Gardens.
Fans from across the county turned up for the event.
Photo: Martin Bostock Photography