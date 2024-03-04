Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Love Island winner has been rumoured as a contestant on the 23rd series alongside former Radio 1 DJ, Jordan North, who has been reportedly revealed to star as a Celebrity House Guest offering commentary on the main show.

Turkish-born Ekin-Su, 29, studied for an acting degree at UCLan between 2012 and 2015, living in Preston for three years. She shot to fame after winning Love Island in 2022 with ex-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, later making multiple TV appearances on shows such as The Weakest Link, The Wheel and Dancing on Ice. READ MORE: Love Island to Celebrity Big Brother: what has honorary Lancastrian Ekin-Su been up to inbetween?

The show returns tonight (4 March), with the Online Betting Guide placing Ekin-Su with a 7/2 odds, ahead of Louis Walsh and Fern Britton, also rumoured to be starring. The lineup has not been officially revealed, but bookmakers are already taking bets on who may win based on early leaks.