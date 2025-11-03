UB40 announce massive new 2026 tour - dates and ticket information

UB40 have announced a major UK tour for June 2026, following their sold-out global run this year.

The iconic British reggae band will return to home soil with their unmissable live show, performing classics from their catalogue alongside brand-new tracks from their forthcoming studio album, set for release in spring 2026.

Maxi Priest and Aswad will join as special guests for what marks the UK’s biggest reggae tour.

UB40 announce 2026 tour | Phillipa Jane Photography

The 2026 UK tour will see UB40 perform in Brighton, Cardiff, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Hull, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Swansea, Plymouth and Bournemouth, before culminating with a hometown show in Birmingham.

The group’s forthcoming album will be the first since UB45 – the band’s 2024 chart-topping release celebrating 45 years in music – which saw them return to the UK Top 5 Album Charts and earned critical acclaim worldwide.

UB40 remain the most successful reggae act of all time, with over 100 million albums sold globally, 50 UK Top 40 singles, and 11 UK Top 10 albums. Formed in Birmingham in 1978, the band are renowned for political and social commentary with their unmistakable sound, winning the hearts and minds of generations of fans in the UK and around the world.

Robin Campbell, founding member of UB40, said: “We never take the privilege of playing live for granted, which is why we went everywhere we could on our last tour. But there’s nothing quite like doing it in front of the fans back home. After an incredible world tour, we can’t wait to bring that energy back to UK stages in 2026. This new album feels like the start of a fresh chapter for us. But we never forget where we came from, so when we go onstage at these UK shows, we’ll be showing a lot of love for the songs that got us there, alongside the ones taking us forward.”

Maxi Priest and Aswad join the UB40 2026 UK tour as special guests, uniting three behemoths of reggae in one major tour.

Multi Grammy Award winning British reggae artist Maxi Priest is perhaps best known for his huge hits “Close To You” and Top 5 single “Wild World”, a cover of the Cat Stevens’ classic. He is the most successful solo reggae artist of all time, second only to Bob Marley.

Three-time Grammy nominees Aswad also join the party. Over career spanning four decades, the British reggae group have enjoyed huge chart success with hits like “Don’t Turn Around” and “Shine”. The were previously awarded “Outstanding Contribution to Music” by MOBO.

Tickets go on sale at 9AM on Friday 7 November at tegeurope.com.

Pre-order the forthcoming album now at the Official UB40 Store.

UB40 2026 UK TOUR:

Monday 1 June Brighton Brighton Centre

Wednesday 3 June Cardiff Utilita Arena

Friday 5 June London OVO Arena Wembley

Saturday 6 June Manchester AO Arena

Sunday 7 June Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 9 June Hull Connexin Live

Thursday 11 June Glasgow OVO Hydro

Friday 12 June Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Saturday 13 June Leeds First Direct Bank Arena

Tuesday 16 June Swansea Swansea Building Society Arena

Wednesday 17 June Plymouth Pavilions

Thursday 18 June Bournemouth BIC

Saturday 20 June Birmingham BP Pulse Live