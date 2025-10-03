Rock band The Cure will be performing at Wythenshawe Park next summer.

The Cure are an English rock band formed in Crawley in 1976 by Robert Smith and Lol Tolhurst. The band's current line-up comprises Smith, Simon Gallup, Roger O'Donnell, Perry Bamonte, Jason Cooper and Reeves Gabrels.

The Cure will headline in Manchester | Getty Images

The Cure will headline Live From Wythenshawe Park on Friday 21 August 2026.

Joining The Cure in Manchester will be British rock band Slowdive and The Slow Readers Club.

In addition to the Manchester gig, The Cure have announced they will perform in Dublin, Belfast and Edinburgh in summer 2026.

Tickets to The Cure at Live From Wythenshawe Park will go on general sale on Friday 10 October at 9am.