Ricky Hatton: 23 photos of the iconic Manchester boxer through the years

Ricky Hatton won world titles at welterweight and light-welterweight and was one of the biggest personalities in the sport.

He won 45 of his 48 professional bouts across an amazing 15-year career in the ring, which included famous world title wins over Russia’s Kostya Tszyu and Mexico’s Jose Luis Castillo.

Here are 23 brilliant photos dating back from 2000 to 2025 of the iconic boxer.

1 . Ricky Hatton in action for the British Title in 2000 23 images of Ricky Hatton through the years | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Portrait of Ricky Hatton at the Phoenix Gym in Manchester in 2001 23 images of Ricky Hatton through the years | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Ricky Hatton celebrates with promoter Frank Warren after knocking out Freddie Pendleton in 2001 23 images of Ricky Hatton through the years | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Ricky Hatton in action during a Press Work Out in preparation for his fight against Jon Thaxton in 2000 23 images of Ricky Hatton through the years | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Ricky Hatton attends The British Boxing Awards in 2025 23 images of Ricky Hatton through the years | Getty Images Photo Sales