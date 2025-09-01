When I heard Ocean Colour Scene, Inspiral Carpets and Northside were playing in Lancashire - I knew I would have to be there, write gig reviewer Peter Sims.

I mean it’s not ever day these legends perform on your doorstep at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

And I’ve got to say the bands delivered the fab night they promised.

The gig took place in the Olympia hall. This was my first time in this part of the Winter Gardens and I thought it was perfect venue, not too big and had a great atmosphere.

There was a big bar at the back and also some very futuristic looking self serve drinks vending machines which I’d never seen before.

MadChester early nineties band Northside were first on the bill, they played all their classics such as Take 5, Rising Star and Shall We Take A Trip.

Some of the younger members of the crowd might not have heard of them before but the older ones (like myself) certainly had and I loved them back in the day!

Manchester legends Inspiral Carpets were next up banging out their greatest hits, Saturn 5, This Is How It Feels and Joe to name but a few.

The crowd were well warmed up now and the drinks were flowing.

There was a real friendly vibe and everyone was having a good time. I spoke to loads of new people and everyone was in agreement the night was a real blast.

Headliners Ocean Colour Scene came were next up. The arrived on stage to rapturous applause.

The crowd were bouncing and singing along to their Britpop anthems such as River Boat Song, Day We Caught The Train and Travellers Tune.

And I’ve got to say they sounded every bit as good as they did the last time I saw them in Newcastle in 1997!….. nearly 30 years ago.

I for one will definitely be keeping an eye on upcoming events at the Winter Gardens - as gigs like this are not to be missed!