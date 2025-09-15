A former world champion boxer from the Fylde coast has paid tribute to close pal Ricky Hatton after his sudden unexpected death aged just 46.

Jane Couch, known as the Fleetwood Assassin during her boxing days, knew Ricky for around 20 years after they met at boxing events.

Jane Couch with Ricky Hatton and his manager, Paul Speak|@speak3536 | @speak3536

The Fleetwood boxer, who was Britian’s first professional female boxer who paved the way for the women’ sport in the UK, was devastated after hearing about Ricky’s death.

The popular boxer died at his home in Hyde over the weekend.

He was a former two-weight boxing champion, winning titles at light welterweight and welterweight in his 48-fight career.

Jane Couch (centre) with the Chill Lounge girls, who will be staging a sponsored sleep-over on Fleetwood beach | Third party

Jane, 57, became a world champ in the late 1990s after taking the British Boxing Board of Control to court and winning the right to have a professipnal boxing licence.

She blazed a trail for women’s boxing in Britain and fought at lightweight and light welterweight.

She said: “I can’t believe it, it feels unreal.

“His manager Paul phoned me up and said Ricky had gone. I asked him ‘gone where – to the exhibition show in Dubai?’ He was going to go out there.

“Then he told me what had happened. it was such a shock, I just didn’t see it coming.

“I know Ricky had suffered with him mental health sine he retired, but it seemed like he was doing well.

“Ricky was one of the closes friends I made in boxing, he was so humble and down to earth, but he was a good laugh as well, we got on well as soon as we met.”

Jane ended up working as a promoter through Ricky Hatton Promotions and the pair were honoured at an International Boxing Hall of Fame induction event together in New York last year.

Ricky was a big supporter of Jane and sang her praises for her huge role in women’s boxing in the UK.

She said: “He was always supprtive of me and encouraging me, he was that sort of person. I’d never have been able to get through the Hall of Fame show without him being there with me.

“Ricky transcended boxing. Look at the reaction at the Man City game at the weekend, with everyone calling out his name and holding up banners. I just hope he knew how much he was loved.”

Ricky Hatton of Great Britain floors Freddie Pendleton of USA in the second round of the WBU Light-Welterweight Championship fight at the MEN Arena, Manchester. | Gary M. Prior / ALLSPORT / Getty Images

Jane, who was awarded the MBE for her acheivements in the ring, was also recognised by Wyre Council, winning the Sheraton Trophy for her boxing endeavours.

Ricky’s family have paid tribute to him following his death at the weekend.

They said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard.

“Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

“To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions — a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.”

The tribute comes after officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road in Hyde yesterday morning (14 September).

There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.