Whether it’s cricket legend Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, MasterChef judge Marcus Wareing, or acting royalty Sir Ian McKellen, Lancashire’s famous sons and daughters have made their mark far and wide.
And it’s not just household names – our list includes soap stars like Coronation Street and Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson, plus a few you may have forgotten started out right here in the Red Rose county.
Take a look at 100 of Lancashire’s most famous celebrities – how many do you recognise?
1. 100 of Lancashire's most famous celebs – can you name all of them?
Take a look at 100 of Lancashire's most famous celebs including the ones you had forgotten about! Photo: Getty Images
2. Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff
Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff MBE is an English television and radio presenter, former international cricketer, and coach for the England cricket squad from Preston. Field of Dreams launched on BBC where his cricket players’ stories captured the hearts and minds of viewers across the country, with over 3.3 million viewers watching Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams in the first 30 days. Photo: Ashley Allen
3. Liv Cooke
Liv Cooke is a football freestyler and social media star from Leyland. The 25-year-old achieved her seventh Guinness World Record aboard a cruise ship, landing 76 alternating crossovers with a football, beating the record for the “most sit-down alternating football crossovers in 30 seconds (female)." Photo: UGC
4. Roy Castle
Roy Castle, most famous as presenter of TV show Record Breakers, lived in Cleveleys in his earlier years. He died in 1994 after a battle with lung cancer Photo: Keystone
5. Charlotte Dawson
Charlotte Dawson, from Blackpool, is a TV personality, influencer and the daughter of beloved late comedian, Les Dawson. Over the past decade, Charlotte has appeared on various reality TV shows including ‘Ex on The Beach’ and ‘Celebs Go Dating’. Photo: UGC
6. Nikki Sanderson
Blackpool-born Nikki Sanderson, 40, is an English actress and former glamour model who is known for playing Candice Stowe in the television soap opera Coronation Street, Dawn Bellamy in Heartbeat and Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks. Photo: Anthony Devlin