Media personality and model Katie Price has u-turned on her decision not to join singer Kerry Katona for their joint Lancashire shows later this year.

Back in March it was announced that celebrity friends Katie Prince and Kerry Katona would be going on a nationwide tour this Autumn, which included stops in Fleetwood and Burnley.

Called ‘An Evening with Katie and Kerry’, 46-year-old Katie and former Atomic Kitten signer Kerry, 44, promised a “tell-all-tour” in which they would share “stories of marriage and divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, the importance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around.”

Just last month however, the tour’s future hung in the balance as mum of three Katie pulled out of the show, depsite the fact meet and greet tickets had already sold out at multiple venues.

A source told The Sun: “Katie is gutted and tried everything she could to make it work but she has had to step away from the tour because she has childcare commitments and also a very busy schedule.

"She hates letting her fans down and hopes to be able to do something similar in the future.

"At the moment, it’s unclear whether Kerry will continue without her or if the whole tour will be scrapped.

"There is no bad blood between Kerry and Katie, they’re still best of mates, but it’s a huge blow to their fans.”

At the time, a representative for Katie even confirmed she has pulled out, saying: “Yes, that’s correct. Kate has childcare commitments that come first.”

Katie Price (left) and Kerry Katona (right) are travelling the country with a new tour called 'An Evening with Katie and Kerry'. Credit: Getty | Getty

In a change of fate, just this week another insider source told the Sun that Brighton born Katie had changed her mind after all.

The source said: “For the last few weeks, the team putting this together have been in crisis talks with Katie’s people and they’ve managed to find a solution that suits everyone.

"Some of the dates will be rescheduled to fit around Katie’s childcare clashes, meaning she is back in.

"Everyone behind the scenes is thrilled because it would have been a financial nightmare to pay back all the tickets that had been re-sold.

"Katie and Kerry are chuffed too as they didn’t want to let any fans down.

So are the Lancashire shows still going ahead?

Yes but there are some changes.

Fleetwood’s Marine Hall, where An Evening with Katie and Kerry was due to be held on Saturday, September 13, said: “Since rumours began to circulate around the cancellation of the Katie and Kerry Tour, we have been working with the promoter to secure the tour stop in Fleetwood.

“We can confirm that the show will now take place on Saturday 6 September 2025 here at Marine Hall with BOTH Katie and Kerry.

“We have tried to ensure that this change impacts as few customers as possible in retaining a Saturday slot but if you are unable to attend this new date, we will provide a full refund.

“You must request this by contacting our box office no later than 8th July. No refunds will be issued after this date. Thank you for your patience and enjoy the show.”

Elsewhere, An Evening with Katie and Kerry was originally set to be on at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Tuesday, October 14.

This theatre has not posted anything about any disruption and the event is currently still scheduled for that date online.

Can I still get tickets & how much are they ?

Tickets are still available for both shows.

You can buy tickets for the Fleetwood show here and the Burnley show here.

Fleetwood tickets are £25 but there is also a limited opportunity to purchase a meet and greet pass for an additional £10 .

Burnley tickets are then £27 but again, meet and greet tickets can be purchased for a tenner more.