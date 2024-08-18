Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Katie Hopkins has a message for the people of Blackpool ahead of her upcoming show in the resort...

The controversial right-wing media personality who is well known for her vocal and divisive opinions will perform at The Joe Longthorne Theatre on North Pier on Friday, October 18.

Hopkins has courted notoriety for her vocal opposition to Islam, multi-culturalism and immigration and has been accused of spreading racial hatred, but the 49-year-old mum-of-three continues to sell out venues across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday morning, the 49-year-old took to X to thank fans in Blackpool for their support after the Gazette’s story about her new show drew more than 2,400 comments on Facebook.

Sharing a screenshot of the Gazette story with her 1 million followers, Hopkins had a message for her “lovers and haters” in Blackpool and Lancashire ahead of her new show.

What did Katie say?

Posting on X on Sunday, she said: “You broke the comments section of the Blackpool Gazette! Thank you for your overwhelming support: lovers, haters & like minded.

“Basic principle: want to come? Buy a ticket. Don’t want to come? Don’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mini TRUE tour… to help restore a bit of hope in this country.”

Katie Hopkins brings her TRUE tour to the Joe Longthorne Theatre in Blackpool on Friday, October 18 2024 | Getty

What is the show about?

When she takes the stage for her new show, Katie will not be holding back as she takes a cutting swipe at the current state of the UK’s political and cultural landscape.

The promo for her TRUE tour says Hopkins “takes a look around at the madness we face and shreds the lunatics with her usual brutal honesty”.

Giving fans a taste of what to expect, she said: “We’ve got politicians sending pictures of their genitals to strangers, unelected leaders in every county in the United Kingdom and ordinary folks paying £6 for an egg sarnie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Scotland I have to accept Patricia has a Penis, and in Wales the speed limit is slower than a fat bird on a stairwell. It’s not YOU that’s going mad, it’s the stuff you are surrounded by.”

Organisers for the event added: “Why not treat yourself to a night off? Come alone, come with your dad or come with mates. We will laugh together and enjoy the company of our lovely family on the road.

“You know what. We all think it, she’s the only one with the balls to say it out loud”.

Katie Hopkins' has been vocal in her opposition to Islam, multi-culturalism and immigration and has been accused of spreading racial hatred | Submitted

When and where you can see Katie Hopkins

Katie Hopkins will perform her TRUE show at The Joe Longthorne Theatre in Blackpool on Friday, October 18 2024 with the show starting at 7pm.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available to buy online here.

How much are tickets?

Standard tickets cost £25.