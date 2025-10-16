Johnny Marr has announced his biggest solo homecoming show in Manchester

The former Smiths guitarist and Manchester legend will play in his hometown next summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be Johnny Marr’s biggest-ever headline solo show to date with a performance at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl.

Johnny Marr | Getty Images for Bauer Media

Via Instagram, Johnny Marr said: “I’m pleased to announce that I’ll be performing a hometown show at Castlefield Bowl on Thursday, 9th July 2026.”

Adding: “It’s going to be a special one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marr will be joined by special guests and fellow Mancs Everything Everything, who released their seventh album Mountainhead last year.

The Castlefield Bowl date forms part of Manchester's Sounds Of The City series and is Johnny's first confirmed date for 2026.

Tickets for Johnny Marr at Castlefield Bowl will go on general sale on Friday 17th October at 10am BST.