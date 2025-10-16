Johnny Marr has announced his biggest solo homecoming show in Manchester
This will be Johnny Marr’s biggest-ever headline solo show to date with a performance at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl.
Via Instagram, Johnny Marr said: “I’m pleased to announce that I’ll be performing a hometown show at Castlefield Bowl on Thursday, 9th July 2026.”
Adding: “It’s going to be a special one.”
Marr will be joined by special guests and fellow Mancs Everything Everything, who released their seventh album Mountainhead last year.
The Castlefield Bowl date forms part of Manchester's Sounds Of The City series and is Johnny's first confirmed date for 2026.
Tickets for Johnny Marr at Castlefield Bowl will go on general sale on Friday 17th October at 10am BST.