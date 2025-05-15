Jade announces first solo tour: Dates, pre sale information and how to get tickets

Jade Thirlwall.

This year is set to be a huge year for Jade following her most recent series of announcements - and we can’t wait.

The South Shields-born star announced the release of her debut solo album on Tuesday evening in addition to her first UK tour as a solo artist.

Jade Thirlwall, who now only goes by her first name, will be releasing her debut album in September with a series of live dates around the UK following soon after.

The album, titled That’s Showbiz Baby will be released on Friday, September 12 with the tour dates coming the following month.

What are the dates for Jade’s UK tour?

The dates for the shows are as follows:

Wednesday, October 8 - 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Thursday, October 9 - Ulster Hall, Dublin

Saturday, October 11 - Dome, Brighton

Sunday, October 12 - Academy 1, Manchester

Monday, October 13 - O2 Academy, Glasgow

Wednesday, October 15 - O2 Academy, Leeds

Friday, October 15 - O2 Academy 1, Birmingham

Saturday, October 18 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Sunday, October 19 - Roundhouse, London

Is there pre sale for Jade’s UK tour?

Alongside the tour announcement on her social media platforms, Jade added: “Pre-order THATS SHOWBIZ BABY! In any format from my UK or EU store by 5pm BST on Tuesday 20th May for early pre-sale access to UK and IE tour dates.

This does, however, come with a no purchase necessary option, where fans can simply sign up to the artist’s website for access to pre sale codes.

When do Jade tickets go on sale?

The pre sale option will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, May 21 with more information available when the pre sale emails are sent to fans.

These emails will be sent by 7pm on Tuesday, May 20.

General sale will begin on Friday, May 23 at 10am.

Tickets will be available to buy on Ticketmaster.

Has a support act been announced for Jade’s UK tour?

At the tome of writing no support act has been announced.

