I went to the premiere of Tommy Fury's new show and I was completely shocked

Yesterday, Tommy Fury made an appearance in Manchester for the premiere of his new documentary series Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury.

I was fortunate enough to go down to the Printworks to interview Tommy and to see the series for the first time.

On the red carpet, Tommy greeted fans and took his time to answer each and every question put to him by journalists.

Tommy Fury's premiere was in Manchester last night | National World

He was then joined by famous sporting faces including footballer Phil Foden and strongman Eddie Hall. Additionally, there was a whole host of Mancunian influencers and Tommy also brought his mum, dad and brother Roman along too.

I was shocked to see that Molly-Mae made no appearance at the event. However, the couple had vowed to keep their relationship more private since they got back together.

Tommy Fury screening of new series | National World

The first episode of the show highlights the tough year that Tommy had in 2024. From his injured hand to his crumbling relationship, Tommy clearly had his fair share of upset.

Despite this, Tommy’s family shines through in this series with his dad John Fury training him for his next fight and his brother Roman becoming his training partner. There is a particular scene where John berates Tommy for complaining about social media hate which had the whole cinema laughing.

Tommy Fury and Phil Foden | National World

My personal favourite part of the series is the beautiful relationship between Tommy and his daughter Bambi. Tommy makes it clear throughout that everything he does is for her, and that he doesn’t want anything more than to just be a good dad.

I was genuinely surprised how much I enjoyed both of these first episodes. They are far from the polished Instagrammable influencer world from which you may know Tommy Fury. This series shows the real raw side of fame and the Fury family.

Even if you’re not a fan of Tommy Fury, you’ll likely be by the end of this series.

You can watch all episodes of Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury now on BBC iPlayer.