I love it here, I’m pretty much a local in Lancashire, says Australian singer & actor Delta Goodrem
After performing on a horrifically rainy Sunday in Preston at BBC Radio 2 in the Park, Delta said: “I’ve got a saying: I don’t come over here for the weather, I come for the people, the culture, the music, the fun and, frankly, a little bit of rain isn’t going to slow me down.
“For me, it’s a long way from Australia but when we come over here there’s so much about it that I love,” she added.“Coming to Preston as well, I’ve had a great time seeing everybody and seeing the history. The more coming over to this side of the world the better - I’ve felt a lot of love here. I feel really at home and it’s nice to be back.”
The North West and Lancashire in particular is becoming something of a home away from home for the Sydney-born entertainer, with her appearance in Moor Park the second time she has taken to the stage in Lancashire in the past two months following her set at Lytham Festival in July.
“I’d been to Lytham with the Shania Twain show, so I wasn’t far from here [in Preston],” she said. “That was an amazing show, so I was here not that long ago. Now I feel like I;ve been in this vicinity - near Manchester, Preston, and Lytham - twice this year and I think there’ll be a third soon! I’m pretty much a local around here guys!
“And I hear there’s hotels named after me, so, frankly, there’s a calling!”
