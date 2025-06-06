Lancashire star Jordan North is the voice behind a new national podcast.

Capital Breakfast After the Show, Show! firstepisode is streaming on all platforms and offers fans a fun and revealing peek behind the scenes of one of the UK’s biggest breakfast radio shows.

Hosted by former Rock FM DJ Jordan North, along with Chris Stark, and Sian Welby – the lively trio who present Capital’s Breakfast Show every weekday from 6am to 10am – the episode features hilarious reflections on some of their wildest off-air moments and career highlights.

Capital Breakfast After the Show, Show! features Lancashire's Jordan North | Global Player/PA

Stark shares two standout stories: a memorable game of Jenga with Lady Gaga and the time his interview with Nicki Minaj got held up because of the smell of his chips and beans.

Meanwhile, North, who also worked as a DJ at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and lived in Preston, talks about how warm and wonderful movie star Hannah Waddingham is – and gives context about that awkward, sweaty hug moment.

This behind-the-scenes-style podcast not only showcases the chaos and comedy that happens off-air, but also reveals the genuine friendship and chemistry between the hosts.

Whether you’re a loyal Capital Breakfast listener or just curious about the world of radio and celebrity encounters, this podcast is perfect for adding a laugh to your commute.