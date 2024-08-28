1 . Coleen Nolan

Coleen Nolan is an English singer, television personality, and author from Blackpool. She was a member of the pop group The Nolans, in which she sang with her sisters. With over 30 million records sold worldwide, The Nolans are one of the world's biggest selling girl groups. She is also regularly seen on TV show, Loose Women. | @coleen_nolan on Instagram