Blackpool walk of fame: These are 15 Blackpool celebrities that should be included on a local walk of fame

Can you think of any more celebrities who would deserve a spot on a Blackpool walk of fame?

Plenty of recognisable faces and celebrities have been born in Blackpool and would deserve a space on a walk of fame if they were to be created.

From popular actors and actresses to elite athletes the county has seen its fair share of celebrities who would all be deserving of a spot.

So here are the 15 Blackpool celebrities that should be included on a local walk of fame:

Coleen Nolan is an English singer, television personality, and author from Blackpool. She was a member of the pop group The Nolans, in which she sang with her sisters. With over 30 million records sold worldwide, The Nolans are one of the world's biggest selling girl groups. She is also regularly seen on TV show, Loose Women.

1. Coleen Nolan

Coleen Nolan is an English singer, television personality, and author from Blackpool. She was a member of the pop group The Nolans, in which she sang with her sisters. With over 30 million records sold worldwide, The Nolans are one of the world's biggest selling girl groups. She is also regularly seen on TV show, Loose Women. | @coleen_nolan on Instagram

Christopher Sean Lowe is an English musician, singer and songwriter, and co-founder of the synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys, which he formed with Neil Tennant in 1981.

2. Chris Lowe

Christopher Sean Lowe is an English musician, singer and songwriter, and co-founder of the synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys, which he formed with Neil Tennant in 1981. | Getty

Zoe Louise Ball is a British broadcaster and presenter from Blackpool. She was the first female host of the Radio 1 and Radio 2 breakfast shows for the BBC.

3. Zoe Ball

Zoe Louise Ball is a British broadcaster and presenter from Blackpool. She was the first female host of the Radio 1 and Radio 2 breakfast shows for the BBC. | Getty Images

Alfred Giovanni Roncalli Boe OBE is an English actor and singer who performs primarily in musical theatre.

4. Alfie Boe

Alfred Giovanni Roncalli Boe OBE is an English actor and singer who performs primarily in musical theatre. Photo: Contributed

David Wheeler, better known as David Thewlis, 61, is an English actor and filmmaker from Blackpool. He is known as a character actor and has appeared in a wide variety of genres in both film and television. He portrayed Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter films.

5. David Thewlis

David Wheeler, better known as David Thewlis, 61, is an English actor and filmmaker from Blackpool. He is known as a character actor and has appeared in a wide variety of genres in both film and television. He portrayed Remus Lupin in the Harry Potter films. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams

Lucy Fallon is an English actress. She gained widespread recognition as Bethany Platt in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street. The role has earned her several accolades, including two British Soap Awards, an Inside Soap Award, and a National Television Award.

6. Lucy Fallon

Lucy Fallon is an English actress. She gained widespread recognition as Bethany Platt in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street. The role has earned her several accolades, including two British Soap Awards, an Inside Soap Award, and a National Television Award. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

