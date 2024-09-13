BBC Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills talks all things Celebrity Race Across the World
Speaking at BBC Radio 2 in the Park, the DJ said that he and Sam had been frantically trying to work out where they were set to travel to right up until the last minute, admitting that they were both in the car to Heathrow searching departure destinations.
Flummoxed by crafty and exceptionally secretive producers working on the show, however, they were none the wiser about their final destination of Belem in Brazil. So begun an incredible experience for the experienced Radio 2 DJ, who said that doing she show has been amazing.
From discovering that fewer than 5% of Brazilians speak English and floundering with his rudimentary Portuguese, to grappling with a heatwave whilst dousing himself in Factor 70 sun cream, Scott discussed the whole experience with us following his set at BBC Radio 2 in the Park.
