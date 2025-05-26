Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s wax figures have been returned to Madame Tussauds Blackpool after undergoing a transformation.

Originally unveiled in 2016, the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! presenter’s figures were taken away for a makeover in September and are now back on display at the Promenade attraction.

The Geordie duo, popularly known as Ant & Dec, sat for the revamp of their wax figures, which have been updated with a current, up-to-date look.

The pair are on display among I’m a Celebrity memorabilia including a Bush Tucker Trial sign, a winners wall and artefacts from the programme.

Wax figures of television presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, which have been returned to Madame Tussauds Blackpool after undergoing a transformation | Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Madame Tussauds Blackpool is home to more than 80 crafted wax figures, including Freddie Mercury, The Beatles, Sir David Attenborough and Harry Styles.

Madame Tussauds wax figures typically take a team of around 20 skilled artists three to four months to make and involve more than 200 different measurements being taken, as well as every hair being inserted individually by hand.

Jenn McDonough, general manager at Merlin Entertainments plc, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ant and Dec’s wax figures back to their Blackpool home.

“As fan favourite figures, their return has been eagerly anticipated by visitors and locals alike, and we are excited for visitors to see their new, updated look.”

Ant & Dec first met as child actors on CBBC’s drama Byker Grove and performed together as pop musicians PJ & Duncan.

The duo have since pursued careers as television presenters, and currently host I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent, and Limitless Win.