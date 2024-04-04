We asked residents in Lancashire to share their favourite celebrities.
From Coleen Nolan and Freddie Flintoff to John Lennon and Celine Dion, this is what they said:
1. Bob Mortimer
Bob Mortimer is a comedian, podcast presenter, and actor. He is known for his work with Vic Reeves as part of their Vic and Bob comedy double act. Photo: Tristan Fewings/ Getty Images
2. John Lennon
John Lennon was an English singer, songwriter and musician who gained worldwide fame as the founder, co-songwriter, co-lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the Beatles. Photo: Harry Benson/Express/Getty Images
3. Freddie Mercury
Freddie Mercury was a British singer and songwriter who achieved worldwide fame as the lead vocalist and pianist of the rock band Queen. Photo: Graham Wiltshire/Getty Images
4. Robin Williams
Robin Williams was an American comedian and actor known for his manic stand-up routines and his diverse film performances. Photo: Peter Kramer/Getty Images
5. Coleen Nolan
Coleen Nolan is an English singer, television personality, and author. She was a member of the pop group The Nolans, in which she sang with her sisters. Photo: Carla Speight/Getty Images
6. Christopher Eccleston
Christopher Eccleston is an English actor. A twice BAFTA Award winner, he has been active in television and film, which includes his role as the ninth incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for ReedPOP
