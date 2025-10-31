23 stars performing in Lancashire in November inc Harry Enfield & Harry Redknapp

In November, various celebrities from all walks of life are taking to stages across the county.
With star-studded performances taking place in Blackpool, Preston, Chorley, Lancaster and Darwen there is bound to be a famous face to tempt you on an evening out wherever you’re based.
So take a look below at 23 of the biggest stars coming to Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.
2. Stephen Bailey
The comedian is bringing his new show ‘Tart’ to Chorley Theatre on Nov 1 and Nov 27 | Show poster
3. Suzi Ruffell
The comedian is bringing her new show ‘The Juggle’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Nov 4 | Show poster
4. Amanda Owen
The shephardess and TV star is hoting an ‘evening with’ at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Nov 5 | Show poster
5. Marcus Brigstocke
The comedian is bringing his new show ‘‘Vitruvian Mango’ to Chorley Theatre on Nov 7 | Getty Images for Bauer Media
6. Ward Thomas
The country stars perform at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Nov 8 | Getty Images