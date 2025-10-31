Stars coming to Lancashire in Nov

23 stars performing in Lancashire in November inc Harry Enfield & Harry Redknapp

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

Fancy some star-studded entertainment? Well take a look at your options in Lancashire this month....

In November, various celebrities from all walks of life are taking to stages across the county.

With star-studded performances taking place in Blackpool, Preston, Chorley, Lancaster and Darwen there is bound to be a famous face to tempt you on an evening out wherever you’re based.

So take a look below at 23 of the biggest stars coming to Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire here.

The comedian is bringing his new show ‘Tart’ to Chorley Theatre on Nov 1 and Nov 27

2. Stephen Bailey

The comedian is bringing his new show ‘Tart’ to Chorley Theatre on Nov 1 and Nov 27 | Show poster

The comedian is bringing her new show ‘The Juggle’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Nov 4

3. Suzi Ruffell

The comedian is bringing her new show ‘The Juggle’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Nov 4 | Show poster

The shephardess and TV star is hoting an ‘evening with’ at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Nov 5

4. Amanda Owen

The shephardess and TV star is hoting an ‘evening with’ at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Nov 5 | Show poster

The comedian is bringing his new show ‘‘Vitruvian Mango’ to Chorley Theatre on Nov 7

5. Marcus Brigstocke

The comedian is bringing his new show ‘‘Vitruvian Mango’ to Chorley Theatre on Nov 7 | Getty Images for Bauer Media

The country stars perform at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Nov 8

6. Ward Thomas

The country stars perform at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Nov 8 | Getty Images

