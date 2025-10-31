23 stars performing in Lancashire in November inc Harry Enfield & Harry Redknapp

In November, various celebrities from all walks of life are taking to stages across the county.

With star-studded performances taking place in Blackpool, Preston, Chorley, Lancaster and Darwen there is bound to be a famous face to tempt you on an evening out wherever you’re based.

So take a look below at 23 of the biggest stars coming to Lancashire this month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire here .

1 . Stars coming to Lancashire in Nov Take a look at 23 of the biggest stars performing in Lancashire in November

2 . Stephen Bailey The comedian is bringing his new show 'Tart' to Chorley Theatre on Nov 1 and Nov 27

3 . Suzi Ruffell The comedian is bringing her new show 'The Juggle' to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Nov 4

4 . Amanda Owen The shephardess and TV star is hoting an 'evening with' at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Nov 5

5 . Marcus Brigstocke The comedian is bringing his new show ''Vitruvian Mango' to Chorley Theatre on Nov 7