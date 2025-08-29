The free Switch-On event once again cemented its reputation as one of the highlights of the UK’s entertainment calendar with free ticket holders packing the Tower Festival Headland arena and thousands more watching from the promenade’s live screening zone near Central Pier.

The 24,000-strong crowd were all successful entrants from a highly competitive ballot which received over 150,000 ticket requests.

Olly entertained fans of all ages performing a 70-minute set, featuring many of his best-loved hits before flicking the switch to trigger the world-famous light show.

As a million lights lit up the six-mile display, a burst of fireworks exploded above The Blackpool Tower, accompanied by a light show remixed to one of Olly’s top hits, Troublemaker featuring Flo Rida.

Moments before pulling the switch, Olly told the audience: “When I got the call, I looked at the list of all the people that have been here before and it’s a real honour.

“From me, from Essex, this is a real part of British culture, it’s an honour to be in Blackpool tonight, it’s such a great place. I love the seaside, I love you guys!

“To see all the thousands of people who have come down to see me, from the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone in Blackpool.”

Olly is now the 82nd luminary to trip the lights fantastic, joining a prestigious line-up of stars who have had the honour of switching on the Illuminations, including Ken Dodd, Tim Burton, Robbie Williams and Shirley Ballas.

The Switch-On event started with some of Blackpool’s brightest young musicians taking to the stage with a non-stop series of performances.

The Upbeat Rock Academy, which organises rock music tuition for more than 300 students from across the Fylde Coast, presented Blackpool Introduces, a 60-minute showcase of local talent.

That was followed by the main event - a three-hour show hosted by Blackpool’s own Hayley Kay.

It opened with English rock band, Toploader, performing some of their most-popular hits including Dancing in the Moonlight.

They were followed by X Factor winner, Louisa Johnson. Since being crowned winner of the 12th series of The X Factor, Louisa has sold over 2 million units. Her set included some of her biggest hits, such as So Good.

Headline star Olly Murs then took to the stage to perform an extended set from his extensive catalogue of tracks.

With 7 hit albums, 5 of those reaching no.1, over 2 million tour tickets sold, 7.6M monthly Spotify listeners and a combined following of more than 27 million across social platforms, Olly has so far had an incredible career as a singer, songwriter & TV personality since he burst onto our screens 16 years ago.

After the show, Cllr Lynn Williams MBE, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Once again, Blackpool has delivered a truly memorable Switch-On night. Olly Murs put on a fantastic show and gave us a moment to remember as he launched this year’s Illuminations.

“It was wonderful to see both world-class performers and our own local talent sharing the stage and creating such a special atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

“I am proud that Blackpool Council continues to deliver free, world-class events that put our town on the map and create lasting memories for everyone who experiences them.”

This year’s event has been sponsored by Blackpool Council’s newly-formed wholly-owned tourism company, Blackpool Tourism Limited, aligning closely with the company’s overarching objective to ensure more guests visit, stay over, and return to the iconic seaside destination.

Kate Shane MBE, Managing Director of Blackpool Tourism Limited, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring this year’s Switch-On event, bringing Olly’s headline show to the Golden Mile for this spectacular event that celebrates the start of the 2025 Illuminations.

“A free event for all the family with one of the UK’s most popular performers lighting up the Promenade.

“Bringing in performers of such a high calibre enables us to build on our reputation of offering unique and memorable experiences that keep visitors coming back year after year, helping Blackpool to retain and build on its position as the UK’s number one seaside resort.

“The Switch-On event is just the start, and we’re looking forward to welcoming millions of guests to the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations right the way through to 4 January.”

The Switch-On event precedes the start of the Illuminations season, which has been drawing in millions of visitors each year since 1879.

What started as the UK’s first ever public display with eight carbon arc lamps has now grown into six miles of immersive light and art displays, blending tradition and modern technology to create one of the UK’s most iconic and long-running visitor events.

The resort recently unveiled an array of new, fun-packed features that will grace the 2025 Illuminations display, created in collaboration with four nationally acclaimed artists.

Installations include Guardians of the North, created by Illuminations Creative Curator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. The display features three seven-metre dragons and a new projection mapping show by multimedia artist Ant Dickinson.

The Illuminations also showcases work by leading contemporary artists: Wild Light presents illuminated nature scenes by leading wildlife artist Robert E Fuller; LOVE, a nostalgic six-panel piece by Jason Wilsher-Mills MBE; and HUG by international street artist My Dog Sighs brings his iconic Everyman figure to life in light.

Additional highlights include Lusch Puppy, a playful canine portrait series by Llewelyn-Bowen, and Space Canopy, a large-scale light sculpture inspired by the night sky, debuting in October.

Blackpool Illuminations will now be shining every night until January 4.

