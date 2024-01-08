Cattle-based disease makes reappearance in UK

Bluetongue is a viral disease that mostly affects cattle, sheep and deer, it can also be spotted in other animals such as goats and llamas. To protect themselves from this disease, farmers and animal keepers in Manchester and the surrounding region need answers to the following questions: What is it? What signs should we look out for? How does it affect cattle? And, what can be done about it?

There have been a number of bluetongue outbreaks across mainland Europe and the Netherlands has been particularly hit hard with over 1,400 clinically positive confirmed cases. The last case in the UK was 16 years ago.

However, there has been an increase in cases in the UK. On the November 11 at a farm in Canterbury, Kent, the UK saw the first confirmed case through routine surveillance. This resulted in the introduction of a 10km Temporary Control Zone (TCZ). being established and prompting further surveillance, which found another 4 cases within 5km of the original case. The zone covered the whole of the county town of Canterbury but did not contain the Ashford livestock market.

In the TCZ farmers will be contacted by authorities so they can enter their premises to obtain samples from the animals for testing. There will be limitations on the movement of animals including the need for a licence to permit their movement outside the TCZ.

Bluetongue is back, causing concern for farmers. Photo: Livetec Systems

The initial outbreak has been in Southern England but it is crucial that farmers and keepers in Manchester and the North West prepare themselves for the disease if and when it hits the region.

What is bluetongue?

Bluetongue is a notifiable viral disease, meaning there is a legal requirement to report suspicions of an outbreak to the authorities immediately. The disease is passed on to animals from biting insects like midges. It cannot be transmitted horizontally between the animals but vertical transmission is possible from the mother to their offspring.

How can it be spotted?

Cattle and deer are less likely to show signs of the disease but are ‘reservoirs’ for the transmission of the disease through insects like midges.

It’s difficult to detect early symptoms of bluetongue in cattle as it can be asymptomatic for a number of weeks with no visible signs. When it is symptomatic, things to look out for in cattle include nasal discharge, crusty erosions around the muzzle or nostrils, reddening of mouth/eyes/nose, reddening and erosions on teats, fever, lethargy, loss of appetite and abortion.

The list of symptoms in sheep is similar with the most frequent being ulcers and sores in the eyes or mouth with discharge from the eyes or nose. There can also be a swelling of the lips, tongue and head.

What is the treatment for bluetongue?

There is no treatment for bluetongue once it’s been confirmed. The only way to prevent the spread is to have all the animals culled.

Proactive vaccination can be effective. However, they only work against the serotype of the virus that they have been developed for. And there are no vaccines at the moment for the BTV-3 and BTV-4 serotypes currently in Europe.

