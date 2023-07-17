News you can trust since 1873
9 photos of the second day of Great Eccleston Show as the event celebrated its 170th anniversary this weekend

This much-loved agricultural show began on Saturday (July 15) and continued on to the Sunday (July 16).
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST

Here are the best 24 photos from the second day of the agricultural show which was founded in 1853 by the Great Eccleston Agricultural Society.

LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Twiggy from woodcraft company Greenwood Twiggs.

Twiggy from woodcraft company Greenwood Twiggs. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Celebrity chef Simon Rimmer pulls in a crowd for his cooking demonstration.

Celebrity chef Simon Rimmer pulls in a crowd for his cooking demonstration. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Rachel Frankland on her stall Feathery Pheasant.

Rachel Frankland on her stall Feathery Pheasant. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

LANCASHIRE POST - BLACKPOOL GAZETTE - The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture. Jacob Turner, seven, meets Zeus the giant tortoise.

Jacob Turner, seven, meets Zeus the giant tortoise. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

