9 photos of the second day of Great Eccleston Show as the event celebrated its 170th anniversary this weekend

This much-loved agricultural show began on Saturday (July 15) and continued on to the Sunday (July 16).
Here are the best 24 photos from the second day of the agricultural show which was founded in 1853 by the Great Eccleston Agricultural Society.
The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Twiggy from woodcraft company Greenwood Twiggs.
Twiggy from woodcraft company Greenwood Twiggs. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Celebrity chef Simon Rimmer pulls in a crowd for his cooking demonstration.
Celebrity chef Simon Rimmer pulls in a crowd for his cooking demonstration. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
The annual Great Eccleston Show, a two-day event showcasing all things rural. With demonstrations, competitions, arts, crafts, horticulture and agriculture.
Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Rachel Frankland on her stall Feathery Pheasant.
Rachel Frankland on her stall Feathery Pheasant. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Jacob Turner, seven, meets Zeus the giant tortoise.
Jacob Turner, seven, meets Zeus the giant tortoise. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson