Youth Engagement Strategy - Lorraine Beavers MP events - Blackpool North and Fleetwood.

By eli randles
Contributor
Published 19th May 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 14:24 BST
A powerful session with young people, Lorraine Beavers MP, and brilliant colleagues from Lancashire County Council and Blackpool Borough Council as part of the National Youth Strategy consultation!

Lorraine didn’t just attend—she engaged, listened, and connected. From getting stuck into icebreakers to really hearing what young people had to say, she left with ideas and insight she can take straight to Parliament.

Topics raised by young people:

• The urgent need for professional youth workers in various spaces in young people's lives

• A Curriculum for Life in schools

• The harsh realities of homelessness and unaffordable rent

• How youth work supports young people navigating tough challenges

• Concerns around street safety and knife crime

• And the critical importance of young people’s rights

We are inspired—once again—by the power, passion, and honesty of young people. Huge thanks to Lorraine for showing what genuine youth engagement looks like.

This is how change begins. Right here,

