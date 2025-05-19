Youth Engagement Strategy - Lorraine Beavers MP events - Blackpool North and Fleetwood.

Real voices. Real connections. Real impact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A powerful session with young people, Lorraine Beavers MP, and brilliant colleagues from Lancashire County Council and Blackpool Borough Council as part of the National Youth Strategy consultation!

Lorraine didn’t just attend—she engaged, listened, and connected. From getting stuck into icebreakers to really hearing what young people had to say, she left with ideas and insight she can take straight to Parliament.

Topics raised by young people:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

• The urgent need for professional youth workers in various spaces in young people's lives

• A Curriculum for Life in schools

• The harsh realities of homelessness and unaffordable rent

• How youth work supports young people navigating tough challenges

• Concerns around street safety and knife crime

• And the critical importance of young people’s rights

We are inspired—once again—by the power, passion, and honesty of young people. Huge thanks to Lorraine for showing what genuine youth engagement looks like.

This is how change begins. Right here,