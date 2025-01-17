Your chance to sing with Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Blackpool women's choir, led by Musical & Creative Director Tanya Lawrence, is welcoming new members this month.

Have you ever watched someone singing on stage and wished you could do the same? Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs® have places available now to give you the opportunity make that happen!

The choir has 2 teams, one rehearsing at Scream Theatre Schools on Wednesday evenings and the other at Junction Four Productions on Thursday evenings. Their programme includes pop and rock classics from stars such as Tina Turner, Bon Jovi and Status Quo, enhanced with simple choreography.

The New Members Nights take place on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 January; tickets cost £6.50 per person and are available now at Eventbrite.

Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs® performed at Layton Institute last Summer.

To find out more about Women Rockin' Harmony Choirs®, visit their website at https://www.womenrockinharmonychoirs.co.uk/ or watch them at their YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/@womenrockinharmonychoirs