Young Local Singer To Feature in West End Star's UK Tour

Isla McNeal (11) to sing with Queen Of The West End Kerry Ellis on her UK Tour

Kerry Ellis is delighting audiences with her 'Queen of The West End' UK Tour, and Cleveleys based performer Isla McNeal has been chosen from thousands of children to join the West End and Broadway star on her Blackpool tour date this week.

Kerry Ellis has fast become recognised as the leading lady of the West End Musicals, known and loved for her starring roles in London and Broadway in shows such as Miss Saigon, Wicked, Cats, Oliver and more. She has also enjoyed chart topping success with her albums and collaborative work with Queen guitarist Brian May.

The Queen Of The West End Tour takes audiences on a journey through Kerry's career as it tours the UK, and at each date Kerry and the team at Perform Ready Events have chosen one child to take to the stage during the show to give them an opportunity to shine and showcase their talent.

Isla McNeal (11) from Cleveleys sent her application in earlier this year, and last week received the news that she had been chosen.

Isla and the cast of CRE8IV Youth Theatre in Little Shop Of Horrors earlier this year.

Isla tells us, "I honestly can't believe it! I feel so lucky, and it's just such an amazing opportunity. I sing all the time, and to be able to sing for Kerry Ellis is just like a dream. I'm just so grateful to Kerry and the team for giving me this chance!"

A student at Baines High School Poulton, and CRE8IV Stage School, Isla has only been singing for three years, and has been training hard with her beloved Stage School teachers, gaining a Grade 6 in Musical Theatre earlier this week.

"My theatre teachers, Chris and Claire Higgins, Evie Hill and Sophie Parker are the best - they support and encourage me and push me to be the best I can be." explains the young singer.

Formerly of Norbeck Primary School, Isla won the Blackpool Sings Pop inter-schools competition earlier this year too, as well as appearing in an unbelievable 16 shows, showcases and revues in her short but very busy career so far, as well as travelling up to Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023 and 2024 to perform with CRE8IV Theatre Company.

Tickets are available for 'Kerry Ellis - Queen Of The West End' for this Friday October 10th at VIVA! Blackpool from www.kerryellis.com