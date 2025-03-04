Young Blackpool Author Inspires Pupils at Gateway Academy with her Passion for Poetry

On March 3rd, pupils at Blackpool Gateway Academy were treated to an inspiring visit from 15-year-old author Zia Adam as they kicked off Book Week, leading up to this year’s World Book Day on March 6th.

Zia, a talented young writer from Blackpool, captured the imagination of students with her published anthology of poems, Masala Market—a collection she penned at just 14 years old.The book celebrates Indian street food, a theme Zia chose because she couldn’t find a poetry collection that focused on food, particularly Asian cuisine. She wanted to share her cultural heritage through the power of words.

Nicola Makinson, Deputy Headteacher and Writing Subject Leader at Blackpool Gateway Academy, highlighted the significance of Zia’s visit, explaining:"Our pupils have been truly inspired by Zia because they see themselves in her. She’s a Blackpool child, just like them, and she has achieved success through hard work anddetermination"

During the session, Zia shared insights into her writing process, emphasising the importance of editing and refining work—a message that resonated with both students and staff. She also discussed how she created the book’s illustrations, further impressing the young audience with her creativity and dedication.

James (age 9) and Hope (age 9) reading with Zia Adam

With the start of Ramadan, Zia’s anthology—rich with sensory descriptions of spiced delicacies and sizzling street food—felt particularly fitting. Her visit was filled with interactivepoetry recitals, where pupils enthusiastically joined in, exploring the poetic techniques she had woven into her work.

One excited Year 4 pupil summed up the impact of Zia’s poetry, saying: "Your poems made me feel so hungry! You described the food so well, I could almost tasteit!"

The visit, hosted at Blackpool Gateway Academy in South Shore, part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust, left pupils energised and eager to create their own poetry - proof thatstorytelling and creativity can thrive at any age.

Zia Adam’s journey is a shining example of young talent, cultural celebration and the power of perseverance - a truly inspiring start to Book Week at Blackpool Gateway Academy.