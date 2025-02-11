Wyre Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week 2025: Empowering the Workforce of Tomorrow with “Skills for Life”

As National Apprenticeship Week 2025 launches this week (10 -16 February 2025) Wyre Council is proud to highlight the valuable role apprenticeships play in shaping the local workforce, driving economic growth and providing opportunities for young people and adults alike. This year’s theme, "Skills for Life” resonates strongly with their commitment to support the next generation of skilled workers through hands-on learning and professional development.

National Apprenticeship Week is a perfect time for businesses, individuals, and communities to reflect on the impact apprenticeships have and to invest in building a skilled, resilient workforce for the future. Follow Wyre Council on social media this week where they will be sharing the inspiring success stories of their apprentices in support of the national campaign.

This year, Wyre Council is proud to celebrate the success of its own apprenticeship programme. In 2022, the Council recruited five Corporate Apprentices, all of which are due to achieve Chartered Manager BA Honours Degree by summer of 2025. Following the success of this programme, there are more fantastic opportunities to follow in their footsteps as the Council look to recruit two more Corporate Apprentices who will start their Chartered Manager BA Honours Degree in September 2025.

With a variety of apprenticeship roles available across the council, from administrative support to environmental services, Council apprentices are developing the “Skills for Life” needed to build a successful career within local government and beyond.

Celebrating National Apprenticeship Week

Apprenticeships are an essential part of Wyre's employment landscape, offering a clear route to career success and progression for residents. Wyre Council apprenticeships provide individuals with real-world experience while also earning a wage along with a nationally recognised qualification.

One of the Council’s current apprentices, Harry, speaking about his experience said:

“I’ve had nothing but positive experiences in all aspects, everyone here is incredibly welcoming and the managers take interest in your development. Over the last two and a half years I have had the privilege of working in planning, engineering, finance, environmental health, and procurement, all of which have given me fantastic insight into what a career in that department might look like.

I have been really impressed with the autonomy I have been given whilst working on a variety of projects as this has made me feel like I have been able to make a real difference. My apprenticeship at Wyre has been everything I had hoped for and more.”

Read more about the experiences of Wyre Council’s apprentices at www.wyre.gov.uk/apprenticeships

Councillor Lesley McKay, Portfolio Holder for Resources at Wyre Council comments:

“The theme for National Apprenticeship Week 2025 is 'Skills for Life' and Wyre Council’s apprentices are building those all-important transferable skills, as well as developing knowledge across a diverse range of roles from across the Council.

In addition, many of our apprentices have gone on to secure permanent positions in their respective fields, showing the incredible impact apprenticeships have in shaping long-term career paths. We encourage anyone interested in learning more about apprenticeships in Wyre to visit our dedicated apprenticeship page at www.wyre.gov.uk/apprenticeships

Here, you will find information on available opportunities, the application process and how to start your journey toward a fulfilling career.”