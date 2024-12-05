Winter Fayre returns to Preston this December

Brockholes Nature Reserve are holding a festive Winter Fayre in Salmesbury. The event promises to be an evening of varied family entertainment and festive fun.

Following on from a successful first year, The Lancashire Wildlife Trusts are hosting this popular event at their flagship nature reserve once again.

The winter fayre will take place on Friday 13th December, 5 - 8pm. The light switch on, done by Father Christmas himself, will commence at 7pm.

Visitors can expect a festival atmosphere, traditional fairground games, live music and eco-friendly crafts and activities, suitable for all ages. There will be hot and cold food and drinks stalls, the chance to meet Father Christmas and enjoy some gift shopping at the artisan markets

Father Christmas in the crowd

Leah Ince, Conference and Wedding Sales Manager at Brockholes, said: “We’re really looking forward to hosting our second winter fayre at Brockholes.

“This is following on from the success of our first winter fayre last Christmas, which was really well attended with some great feedback.

The fact that the fayre is taking place on our beautiful floating visitor village makes it even more magical.”

Tickets are priced at £12, which includes parking at the reserve car park, plus a warm drink on arrival. Tickets also include 3 fairground game passes and ensure you can enjoy the magic show, bouncy castle, soft play area, and Punch and Judy shows with your loved ones.

Event details

Children under the age of 2 attend free of charge.

The visitor village, which rests on water, was the first of its kind when the nature reserve opened back in 2011. It offers stunning views of Meadow Lake, with plenty of wildlife to see.

Directions for Brockholes can be found on the reserve’s website