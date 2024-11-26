Windmill School of Dancing donates over £30,000 to charity
"In the last 28 years the school has raised £27,300, so this performance ‘Showtime 2024’ we were on a mission to raise £2,700 so our total in 30 years is £30,000," said dance school owner, Sara Mercer.
"We are so proud as our total was £4,100 taking our 30-year donation to £31,400!
"Our pupils range from 2yrs- 60yrs and our main focus is to have fun while learning to dance.
"We don't do exams so there's no pressure at all. Our three charities we have supported this year are Brian House Children's Hospice, Trinity Hospice and The Brain Tumour Charity.
"We'd like to thank all the people who came to support us in raising this money for very worthy causes."