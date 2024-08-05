Wildlife trail launches in Fleetwood

An interactive trail highlighting the wonderful wildlife of Wyre’s coastline was launched in Fleetwood last week at Rossall Point Observation Tower.

The trail, created by The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside with funding from Wyre Borough Council, Lancashire Environment Fund and Landfill Communities Fund, takes families on a 2-mile walk along the Fleetwood coastal path from the marine boating lake to Larkholme grasslands. With signposts all along the route, participants can scan QR codes for more information about coastal wildlife, including familiar species like grey seals and oystercatchers, to lesser-known ones such as the intriguingly named sea potato. Everyone is sure to learn something new on the trail.

The launch of the trail has been coordinated by The Bay: A blueprint for recovery – Lancashire Wildlife Trust’s coastal wellbeing project, with support from Wyre Council’s Coast and Countryside team and the Wildlife Trust’s Living Seas North West team. The trail was installed by rangers and kind volunteers from Wyre Council’s Coast and Countryside team over a few weeks.

Rachel Glascott, The Bay’s Community Engagement Officer for Wyre said; “The Living Seas trail is all about helping people to feel a connection to the marine world, looking beyond the beach into the sea. Fleetwood has such an important marine story with the hidden depths of the Lune Deep, and the hope is that with this trail we will introduce people to Morecambe Bay and the fascinating wildlife within it.”

Rhoda Wilkinson, Chris Davies and Alison Boden cut the ribbon

The official launch event was at the Rossall Point Observation Tower on Thursday 1st August, with an official ribbon cutting by Alison Boden, Head of Wyre Council’s Coast and Countryside team, Chris Davies, Trustee for Lancashire Wildlife Trust, and Rhoda Wilkinson, Head of Community Engagement for Lancashire Wildlife Trust.

The Lancashire Living Sea Wildlife Trail map can be downloaded from the Living Seas North West webpage and people can scan the signposts along the trail with their smartphone to learn more about each species.