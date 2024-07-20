Westminster Primary receives top Music Award in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Westminster Primary Academy is thrilled to announce that the school has been honoured with an award by the Blackpool Music Service, recognising them as an Ambassador Music School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious recognition celebrates Westminster Primary’s commitment to fostering musical talent and providing outstanding music education to all thestudents.

Headteacher Beth Latham said “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible music teacher Mrs Fard over 36 years, our talented students, and supportive community. We couldn't be prouder to represent Blackpool and continue our mission of inspiring young musicians. Thank you to the Blackpool Music Service for this incredible honour, and to everyone who has supported our musical journey”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth Latham continued “The Music Ambassador story is a fitting way to mark the end of Kate’s magnificent career at our school and for her step into retirement to start in October. Casey and Prince were chosen to represent the school and attend the ceremony as they have been dedicated to learning and practising their instruments and attending clubs and events, However,the award is to recognise the work done in Westminster Primary Academy with many children to provide them with musical opportunities and experiences which they may otherwise not be able to take part in”.

Westminster Primary students and staff in the company of The Mayor of Blackpool

Westminster Primary students and staff in the company of The Mayor of Blackpool

Left to right - Kate Fard, Katie Wilson, Casey Walker, Prince Will Anaekwe, Councillor Peter Hunter, The Mayor of Blackpool