Westminster Primary receives top Music Award in Blackpool
This prestigious recognition celebrates Westminster Primary’s commitment to fostering musical talent and providing outstanding music education to all thestudents.
Headteacher Beth Latham said “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible music teacher Mrs Fard over 36 years, our talented students, and supportive community. We couldn't be prouder to represent Blackpool and continue our mission of inspiring young musicians. Thank you to the Blackpool Music Service for this incredible honour, and to everyone who has supported our musical journey”.
Beth Latham continued “The Music Ambassador story is a fitting way to mark the end of Kate’s magnificent career at our school and for her step into retirement to start in October. Casey and Prince were chosen to represent the school and attend the ceremony as they have been dedicated to learning and practising their instruments and attending clubs and events, However,the award is to recognise the work done in Westminster Primary Academy with many children to provide them with musical opportunities and experiences which they may otherwise not be able to take part in”.
Westminster Primary students and staff in the company of The Mayor of Blackpool
Left to right - Kate Fard, Katie Wilson, Casey Walker, Prince Will Anaekwe, Councillor Peter Hunter, The Mayor of Blackpool
