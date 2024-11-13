Wesley's looking to recruit as demand rockets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fylde community food hub is recruiting new staff as demand for its services reaches a record level.

Wesley’s Community Café and Larder at Church Road Methodist Church, St Annes, provides a safe place for people to come together to socialise, enjoy a hot meal, and receive donated food and essential toiletries to help them get by.

It opened five years ago and proprietor Paul Caddy says he has never known it so busy. “Demand is growing every day,” he said.

Wesley’s Larder, which includes hot meal deliveries across the Fylde and free food collections, was introduced by community café Wesley’s, which provides food donated from local supermarkets free of charge.

A look inside our Kitchen Area

Now, with demand soaring, Paul is looking to add to the personnel at Wesley’s.

Duties to be covered include collecting food items from local supermarkets, serving at Wesley’s Breakfast Counter Service between 9.30am and 10.45am on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the lunchtime counter service on those same four days, to fill the role of Wesley’s Café Hosts, in the kitchen, cooking for people in quantities up to 50 and in the Larder, where there are three roles – sorting and stacking all deliveries and generally getting the Larder ready to open, door attendant, and it is also looking to develop its marketing, PR and fundraising.

“We have to be sourcing new and more potential suppliers of all manner of food and household products to keep up with the continuing growth in demand for all our services,” said Paul.

Wesley’s can be contacted on 07946 715246.