Wellbeing boost for young people and families experiencing homelessness in Fleetwood thanks to supported accommodation expansion

A new communal space has been officially unveiled at a supported accommodation in Fleetwood for people experiencing homelessness which will contribute to the positive wellbeing of residents as they continue on their journey to independent living.

George Williams House in Fleetwood, a Lifehouse (hostel) for homeless young people and families, which is run by The Salvation Army, saw special guest the Deputy Mayor of Wyre, Cllr Steve Nicholls, cut the ribbon and declare the extra space officially open in a moving ceremony within the grounds of the Lifehouse that accommodates six young people from age 16-25 and nine families as they work with The Salvation Army to move on from a period of homelessness and transform their lives.

George Williams House, located on Bloomfield Road, saw the extra space open in its garden area and will be known as The Haven, a safe space for residents and support workers to utilise daily for events, breakaway sessions and as a tranquil calming space, contributing to the positive wellbeing and boosting the mental health of the families and young people that reside at the Lifehouse.

Hayley Fletcher, programme manager for The Salvation Army’s George Williams House said: “Residents are always at the heart of everything that we do and so The Haven was created from the feedback we received from them, ensuring that we had something that would support the residents in their journey out of homelessness and improve their mental health and wellbeing at the same time.

“The Haven separates and defines the different levels of support that The Salvation Army provides; our communal room in the main building offers an area for meetings and support sessions but The Haven has been created to be an area for wellbeing, residents’ own space allowing them to find peace giving a sense of belonging.”

The space has been created for use in all weathers and to be available at all times of the year with its own heating, lighting and electric supplies. Sustainable wood has been used throughout the structure and The Haven was built from funding received from runners in the 2024 London Marathon, fundraising for The Salvation Army with the aim of helping transform the lives of people experiencing homelessness.

Danielle Jones, service manager for The Salvation Army’s George Williams House said: “We want to thank everyone that has made our dream a reality, from the London Marathon runners that took on such an incredible challenge to donate to our work, to the local tradespeople we used to build the space and of course our residents who shared their clear vision and helped bring it to life.

“Homelessness can be incredibly tough and the impact that it can have on people’s mental health and wellbeing has a tremendous effect on where their path will lead. The Haven will ensure that everyone that uses it will directly benefit from the support it will provide and bring a safe space to a challenging period of their life, having lasting hope for the future.”

The Salvation Army is one of the largest homelessness charities operating in the UK, providing more than 3,000 places for people in Lifehouses (hostels) across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Salvation Army has a Just Giving page dedicated to the work it does at George Williams House for people wishing to support and donate to the church and charity specifically for its work locally and can be found at www.justgiving.com/page/george-williams-house-the-salvation-army.