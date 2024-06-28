Weight loss support during menopause

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Slimming World empowers women going through the menopause to successfully manage their weight by following a healthy balanced diet and maintaining activity levels.

Nadelle wants to shout out about how Slimming World successfully supports women during the perimenopause and menopause.

It is estimated that 80% of women experience symptoms during the perimenopause and for some time after the menopause. It can be a tough time, and we don’t know the effect is has on us until we are experiencing it. So many of us worry that the menopause means inevitable weight gain, and that it will make it more difficult to lose weight….but it doesn’t have to.

A recent audit of Slimming World group members showed that women over the average age of the menopause lost weight just as well as younger female members. On average, they lost more than 5% of their starting weight after 12 weeks.

Slimming World has a booklet dedicated to weight loss during the menopause

Nadelle joined Slimming World in February 2019 after having a hysterectomy in March 2018 at just 31yrs old. After a lifetime of having no issues with her weight (and therefore enjoying a lot of food) all of a sudden weight started creeping on, and within a year a stone had crept on and clothes just stopped fitting. Nadelle says ‘As a foodie with a huge appetite I knew that unless I did something, I would continue to put weight on, and I didn’t want that’. After trying loads of different ways to lose weight, she decided to try Slimming World. ‘I was terrified, I didn’t have much weight to lose and I thought I would be told to go away, plus nothing else had worked so I wasn’t even sure if I could lose the stone I’d put on’. ‘Luckily my consultant met me in the car park, which is a good job as I was shaking and I might have just bottled it if she hadn’t.’

‘When the plan was explained to me I was aware I was going to have to make some changes (more veg and less cake), but I was also relieved to hear that I could still eat a huge variety of foods I liked, like fish, steak, pasta and cheese (although not the whole block at once)’

I lost that stone within 4 months and in November 2019 I decided I wanted to be a consultant, to support others on their journey and help them discover how amazing Slimming World is.

In her friendly groups and through a wealth of resources, Nadelle helps members to:

Nadelle is an award winning consultant in Blackpool

· Develop strategies to navigate the symptoms of the menopause which can impact on their weight and overall wellbeing

· Understand the importance of key nutrients in reducing the risk of conditions such as osteoporosis and heart disease, and how to incorporate nutrient-rich food into their diet

· Become more active to improve their symptoms and maintain their lean tissue

Nadelle says "the support that we can offer members who are going through the menopause is fantastic, we even have a booklet which explains the benefits of certain foods, on our weight and our mood, and how low impact activity can help too. It isn’t even just about weight loss, when we are following Slimming World we eat better and this has a positive impact on our moods, our sleep and our self-confidence grows when we feel good. Even though I’m going through the menopause myself I’m still not an expert, every woman is different and experiences the symptoms in different ways. Luckily I work with an amazing company who have a team of nutritionists and health professionals that I can ask questions at any time. The amount of support really can’t be matched, and that is why Slimming World has been around for almost 55 years!"