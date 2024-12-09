Vincents Solicitors has opened a new town centre office in Poulton-le-Fylde.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancashire law firm has relocated its 10-strong Poulton team from a business park off Garstang Road to the former Butson Blofeld building in Vicarage Road.

The move will allow the Poulton team to grow and offer additional services from the new high street location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branch head Sophie Mercer also hopes the newly refurbished office will be more convenient for clients and help attract more walk-in customers.

The two-storey building is located next to Poulton Community Hall.

It has a small client carpark and is within walking distance of several free carparks, the Ball Street bus stops and Poulton Train Station, and is therefore more accessible for those who don’t drive.

Sophie said: “The new office is in a fantastic location in the heart of the town centre, and much better for staff and clients to get to. "I live in Poulton and it’s important to me that we can provide this community with the very best legal services locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our Poulton team is packed with fully qualified solicitors and highly experienced specialists who can help people with their house moves, personal matters, and support their business needs.”

A refurbishment programme has seen the building stripped out and a modern space created to house the growing team and provide a comfortable welcome for clients.

“We grew out of the Wyresfield office almost as soon as we arrived back in 2022 due to our growing private client offering. "Here we have the entire building to ourselves and have room to grow and, thanks to the amazing efforts of my fantastic team, we are recruiting again,” Sophie added.

As Commercial Property Director for the firm, Sophie’s commercial team specialises in helping business owners and developers from across the North West buy, sell and lease commercial premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also oversees a team of specialist Residential Conveyancers who support local buyers with home moves.

The Private Client service, which provides Wills, Probate, Trusts, and Inheritance Tax Planning advice, is also set to expand in Poulton this year.

While Family law services, such as divorce and childcare proceedings, along with Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence cases are supported by visiting specialists from Vincents’ headquarters in Preston.