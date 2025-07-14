Vincents’ runners smash their Blackpool Race for Life targets

The nine-strong Vincents Poulton team took on the Blackpool Race for Life, and smashed all of their targets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They not only raised £1,290, almost £300 more than they planned, but each member of the team finished the 5k fun run, despite some never having attempted that distance before.

The team comprised Sophie Mercer, Yasmine Dragan, Sarah Baker, Sophie Wane, Lauren Lees, Samantha Kenyon, Kieran McGahey, Evie Williamson and Esme Ikram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cancer Research Race for Life took place on Wednesday 2 July along Blackpool Promenade, starting and finishing at the famous Blackpool Tower.

The team had a great time in the sunshine raising money for a worthy cause

It’s part of a summer of fun for the legal eagles who also sponsored and took part in the Poulton Gala last month.

Sophie Mercer is head of the Poulton branch and Vincents’ commercial property director.

She said: “I’m so proud of this team. They put their heart and soul into everything they do, whether that’s a fun run in the sun or doing great things for our clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We never have to ask them to go the extra mile, they all do it voluntarily because they care and they want to do a great job. It’s a privilege to call them my colleagues.”

The Vincents team warms up before the big race

Vincents’ Poulton branch specialises in commercial and residential property, and private client services such as Wills, LPAs, Trusts, Probate and Estate Planning.

As a full-service laws firm, Vincents can also provide support for people needing any additional personal, family or business legal support.

Contact Sophie and the team on 01772 555 176 or email [email protected]