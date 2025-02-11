Unlock Your Future at the Prosper Careers Event this Thursday 13 February at Marine Hall, Fleetwood.

Are you ready to shape your future? The Prosper Careers Fair is here to help you discover the endless possibilities that await you. Whether you're dreaming of a career in law enforcement, healthcare, construction, or technology, this event is designed to spark your passion, inspire your journey and give you the tools you need to take that exciting next step.

Join us at Marine Hall, Fleetwood on Thursday 13 February, from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. This is your chance to meet a diverse range of employers, all eager to share their knowledge, opportunities, and pathways to success.

From the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue, the British Army, Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Balfour Beatty, BT and many more incredible organisations, you’ll find endless career options that can turn your interests into a fulfilling career.

But it doesn’t stop there! This is your chance to:

Explore career options that you may never have considered before.

Discover the skills employers are desperately seeking and learn how you can stand out in today’s competitive job market.

Find apprenticeship opportunities that provide hands-on experience while earning a wage.

Delve into further education options that open doors to higher-level careers.

Get expert advice on CVs and job applications from seasoned professionals who will guide you on how to present yourself to employers with confidence.

Whether you’ve just left school, are looking for a career change, or simply just exploring new opportunities, the Prosper Careers Event is the perfect starting point for your journey.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to network with top employers and gain the inspiration and knowledge to start building the career of your dreams.

