Unleash inner adventurer with summer sessions in Blackpool

Wild Shore, the ultimate destination for outdoor water sports and adrenaline-pumping aqua adventures, is thrilled to announce its exclusive Summer Sessions, offering visitors 30% off a full day of exhilarating water activities at Wild Shore’s premier locations in Delamere and Blackpool.

Guests can dive into a world of fun, from the daring heights of the Aqua Chimp ropes course to the sprawling floating playground featuring tire runs, ninja jumps, and slides. The sites also offer an array of water-based thrills including stand-up paddleboarding, wakeboarding, and Ringo rides. Or, for those seeking a more tranquil experience, open water swimming provides a refreshing escape into nature.

Last year, Wild Shore Delamere welcomed over 30,000 guests of all ages, making it a must-visit attraction for families, adventure seekers, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. This year promises even more excitement, with Wild Shore Blackpool now offering the same adrenaline-packed experiences after launching in May 2024.

As part of the Summer Sessions, guests can receive 30% off all activities starting between 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, and 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday. This limited time offer runs until the end of August, making now the perfect time to dive into Wild Shore’s array of water adventures. To take advantage of this offer, guests can use the code FS30 at checkout when booking online.

Wild Shore - Paddle boarding

James Barbour, Operations Director of Wild Shore, shared his excitement about the Summer Sessions: “We’re absolutely thrilled to offer this special deal to our visitors. At Wild Shore, we’re all about creating unforgettable experiences that bring people together, whether they’re seeking high-octane thrills or a peaceful connection with nature. The Summer Sessions are a fantastic way for everyone to make the most of their time on the water and enjoy all that our incredible locations have to offer.”

For more information and bookings, please visit Wild Shore Delamere here https://www.wildshoredelamere.co.uk, or Wild Shore Blackpool, here https://www.wildshoreblackpool.co.uk.