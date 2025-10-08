Uncover Ocean Mysteries at SEA LIFE Blackpool’s Spooktacular After-Hours Experience

Ascarium: After Dark

This October, SEA LIFE Blackpool is turning out the lights and turning up the frights as Ascarium: After Dark makes its debut for a limited run of spooky, after-hour adventures beneath the waves.

On the 24th, 25th, 30th, and 31st of October, from 6pm to 9pm (last entry 8pm), brave visitors can explore the aquarium like never before – when the lights dim, the creatures stir, and the deep reveals its darker side.

For the very first time, SEA LIFE Blackpool will introduce live actors and immersive jump scares throughout the aquarium, transforming the ocean exhibits into a thrilling, theatrical experience. Expect ghostly encounters and spine-tingling moments that blur the line between the living and the deep.

Wander through the haunting glow of the tanks and uncover ghoulish goings-on among the creatures of the deep. From phantom piranhas to haunted jellyfish, guests can anticipate unexpected frights and mysterious characters lurking around every corner.

Adding to the atmosphere, SEA LIFE Blackpool stands on the historic grounds of Luna Park – once home to ghost trains, carnival oddities, and sideshow spirits. This Halloween, its past resurfaces as the venue embraces its haunted heritage in a brand-new, one-of-a-kind immersive event that brings the legend of Luna Park back to life.

Jenn McDonough, General Manager at SEA LIFE Blackpool, said: "Halloween is such an exciting time for us and we can't wait to welcome visitors for Ascarium: After Dark. The rich history of Blackpool and our location on the grounds of the old Luna Park provides the perfect backdrop for this spine-tingling after-hours experience."

Ascarium: After Dark is recommended for children aged 10 and above, though entry is at the discretion of parents and guardians. Guests aged 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

The experience is not recommended for individuals with heart conditions or those who are pregnant, due to potential jump scares from live actors. Visitors are advised to arrive 10 minutes before their selected time slot.

For visitors who prefer something a little less spooky, SEA LIFE Blackpool is also hosting Ascarium: Tricks & Treats from 26th September until 2nd November. Included with standard SEA LIFE admission, this family-friendly Halloween event invites children to join the Sea Witches’ and Warlocks’ army of Sea Defenders, complete immersive trails, fun challenges, and meet magical characters while exploring the aquarium in a playful way.

To find out more about Ascarium: After Dark and book tickets, please visit: https://www.visitsealife.com/ blackpool /explore/events/ascarium-after-dark/