UK Scout Car Races 2025

By philip mather
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2025, 17:18 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2025, 08:16 BST
This year the annual Scout Car races took place at Darley Moor Race track with 1st Osmaston, Brailsford and Shirley hosting. Last years hosts Blackpool Scouts were in attendance with a strong showing from 57th , 51st, 44th,7th Blackpool and 1st Norbreck Scouts.

The Weather stayed bright for race day and after an early start all cars passed scrutineering and the first sprints got under way.

1st Norbreck Scout Leader Chris Rumley was in his element with a full professional commentary booth to play with and 105th Manchester brought some much needed technology upgrades with a brand new state of the art timing system for 2025.

The event once again proved to be a huge success with Blackpool bringing home both trophies and medals for all teams. It’s a firm favourite amongst the young people who take part every year and the leaders who give up their time to make sure the Cubs and Scouts have a day to remember all in Memory of the late Steve Williamson.

Blackpool Scouts made a weekend off it with a Sunday visit to Alton towers to celebrate their victories.

The Leaders



The Leaders Photo: Submitted


Blackpool District Scouts



Blackpool District Scouts Photo: Submitted


Blackpool District Scouts



Blackpool District Scouts Photo: Submitted


Getting Ready to go!!



Getting Ready to go!! Photo: Submitted


Blackpool Scouts at the National Scout Car Races



Blackpool Scouts at the National Scout Car Races Photo: Submitted


