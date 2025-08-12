UK Scout Car Races 2025

The Weather stayed bright for race day and after an early start all cars passed scrutineering and the first sprints got under way.

1st Norbreck Scout Leader Chris Rumley was in his element with a full professional commentary booth to play with and 105th Manchester brought some much needed technology upgrades with a brand new state of the art timing system for 2025.

The event once again proved to be a huge success with Blackpool bringing home both trophies and medals for all teams. It’s a firm favourite amongst the young people who take part every year and the leaders who give up their time to make sure the Cubs and Scouts have a day to remember all in Memory of the late Steve Williamson.

Blackpool Scouts made a weekend off it with a Sunday visit to Alton towers to celebrate their victories.

